Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Unit InfoCert acquires 100 percent stake in Eco-Mind App Factory Srl, a Eco-Mind Ingegneria Informatica Srl spin-off
* Acquisition to integrate the Teconinvestimenti business unit specialized in Digital Trust and coordinated by unit InfoCert
* Enterprise value of the acquisition is 600,000 euros ($659,220.00) plus earn-out based on 2016-2017 turnover
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order