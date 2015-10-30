Oct 30 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Unit InfoCert acquires 100 percent stake in Eco-Mind App Factory Srl, a Eco-Mind Ingegneria Informatica Srl spin-off

* Acquisition to integrate the Teconinvestimenti business unit specialized in Digital Trust and coordinated by unit InfoCert

* Enterprise value of the acquisition is 600,000 euros ($659,220.00) plus earn-out based on 2016-2017 turnover

