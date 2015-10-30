Oct 30 (Reuters) -
* Deutsche Boerse says ceinex and china construction bank
announce cooperation
* Deutsche Boerse says ceinex is the first international and
regulated marketplace for trading rmb denominated investment
products outside mainland china
* Deutsche Boerse says company is a joint venture by
shanghai stock exchange, deutsche börse and china financial
futures exchange and based in frankfurt, germany
* Deutsche Boerse says new marketplace will commence
operations on 18 november 2015
* Comes a day after Deutsche Boerse agreed to form a JV in
Germany with China's FX trading operator
Further company coverage: [ DB1Gn.DE]