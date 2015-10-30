BRIEF-Air Canada announces renewal of shareholder rights plan
* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016
Oct 30 Schneider Electric :
* Schneider Electric reaches an agreement to sell Juno Lighting to Acuity Brands
* Terms of agreement reflect a cash purchase price totaling approximately $385 million (about 350 million euros), implying a multiple of c. 12.0x Juno's EBITDA 2014
* Transaction would generate a capital loss/ impairment of up to $300 million (about 270 million euros)
* Such loss/impairment would be excluded from basis of calculation for Schneider Electric's 2015 dividend
* Says the sold business generated revenues of $230 million and an EBITDA of $32 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring