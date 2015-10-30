Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Free2move Holding AB :
* Implements restructuring and prolongs subscription period for ongoing issue
* Potential operation reductions to primarily affect business in Halmstad
* Subscription period for ongoing issue is prolonged till Nov. 11 Source text for Eikon:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order