Oct 30 Worldpay Group Plc :

* Proposed offering of eur 400 million senior notes due 2022

* Proceeds of offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund partial prepayment of 600 million stg bullet term facility

* There will be no public offering of notes

* Notes will be offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers