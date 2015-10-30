Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Worldpay Group Plc :
* Proposed offering of eur 400 million senior notes due 2022
* Proceeds of offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund partial prepayment of 600 million stg bullet term facility
* There will be no public offering of notes
* Notes will be offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order