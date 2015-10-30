Oct 30 Gruschwitz Textilwerke AG :

* pdm Holding AG informed the Management Board Of Gruschwitz Textilwerke AG that it holds approximately 94.24 pct of the share capital of Gruschwitz Textilwerke AG

* pdm Holding intends to start negotiations on a merger agreement with Gruschwitz Textilwerke AG