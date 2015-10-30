Oct 30 Vectron Systems AG :

* Sales rose in the first nine months compared to the same period last year by 6.2pct from 16.75 million euros ($18.44 million)to 17.79 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA up 40.4 pct from 0.99 million euros to 1.39 million euros, net result up 88.5 pct from 0.26 million euros to 0.49 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)