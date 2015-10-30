Oct 30 Globo Plc

* Continues to work with relevant parties to seek to establish current financial position of company and is aware that various payments are due to be made in coming weeks

* Main creditor is still considering its position

* Has received a letter from its main creditor in which it states that it is aware that one or more events of default have occurred

* RBC Europe limited has today resigned as nominated adviser and broker to company with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: