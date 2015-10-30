Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Globo Plc
* Continues to work with relevant parties to seek to establish current financial position of company and is aware that various payments are due to be made in coming weeks
* Main creditor is still considering its position
* Has received a letter from its main creditor in which it states that it is aware that one or more events of default have occurred
* RBC Europe limited has today resigned as nominated adviser and broker to company with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order