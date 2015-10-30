UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Uyum Gida :
* Q3 net loss of 1.3 million lira ($446,275.32)versus loss of 776,298 lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 107.4 million lira versus 99.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9130 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.