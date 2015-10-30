UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci AS :
* Q3 revenue of 459.5 million lira ($157.9 million) versus 425.3 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 53.4 million lira versus 52.6 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9110 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.