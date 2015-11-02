UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects typo in headline)
Nov 2 Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc :
* H1 ended Sept 30, 2015 group pre-tax profit of 24.11 billion naira versus 5.77 billion naira year ago
* H1 ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of 177.58 billion naira versus 165.54 billion naira year ago Source text (bit.ly/1Msl72S) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.