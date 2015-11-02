Nov 2 Tomtom NV :

* Announces a deal with Eliocity, part of Mobivia group, and creator of Xee connected vehicles solution

* Says Eliocity will bring to market a professional solution which is designed to offer drivers of light commercial vehicles a better way to communicate, locate and work together, by combining data from their XeeCONNECT box in the TomTom BRIDGE platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)