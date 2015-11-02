Nov 2 Elma Electronic AG :

* Has prematurely extended the private placement closed in July 2012 from a group of private investors in the amount of 10 million Swiss francs ($10.13 million) for another period of five years

* New terms and conditions of the subordinated loan stipulate a maturity until 2022 and an interest rate of 2.5 pct as from July 2017, the other conditions remain unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1klpypy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)