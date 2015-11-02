Nov 2 Zehnder Group AG :

* Has successfully completed its public share repurchase. The maximum 220,000 registered shares a were repurchased

* A total of 533,692 registered shares a were tendered, resulting in a proportional reduction of the offers

* The repurchased registered shares a will be used for future acquisitions and employee participation programmes Source text: bit.ly/20mAl3J Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)