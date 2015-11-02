Nov 2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Performing well across most of our businesses in year to
date
* Performing well across most of businesses YTD particularly
in our injectables business and in our MENA markets
* Trading in our generics business is currently below our
expectations
* Lowering guidance for generics business to revenues of
around $150 million, down from previous range of $175 to $200
million
* Due to a favourable product mix and good cost control, we
expect to achieve a strong adjusted operating margin in second
half of year in injectables
* We are positive in our injectables revenue outlook for
2015 and beyond
* Over longer-term, we are confident in our ability to
continue to drive strong growth
