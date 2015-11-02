Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :
* 9-Month EBITDA 17.0 million euros ($18.8 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end of Sept. 58.9 million zlotys versus 69.1 million at end of Sept. 2014
* 9-Month revenue 291.1 million euros versus 268.2 million euros year ago
* 9-Month net profit 695,000 euros versus 32,000 euros year ago
