Nov 2 StarDSL AG :

* FY sales up from 25,000 euros to 1.178 million euros

* FY EBITDA loss 2.921 million euros (previous year loss 435,000 euros)

* FY net loss in the amount of 11.044 million euros (previous year loss of 445,000 euros)

* For parent company sees 2016 improvement in earnings, while in the current year sees a lower sales level despite reduced costs as well as no improvement in operating profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)