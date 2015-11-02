Nov 2 Astral Foods Ltd :

* Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 1,944 and 2,030 cents per share

* Earnings per share is expected to be between 1,945 and 2,033 cents per share

* HEPS for year ended Sept. 30, 2015 will reflect an increase of between 125 pct (1,080 cents per share) and 135 pct (1,166 cents per share) compared to previous comparable period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)