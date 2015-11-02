Nov 2 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 9.7 million euros ($10.70 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 3.7 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* Sees 2015 operating profit from its own operations, ex-items and share of Alma Media's and
other associated companies' results to decline somewhat from 2014
* 2015 operating profit to decline due to the weaker-than-expected trend in advertising
income
* 2015 net sales of Ilkka-Yhtymä Group are estimated to remain almost at 2014 level
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
