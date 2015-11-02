BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Nov 2 Gaia Infrastructure Capital Ltd:
* Intends to list Gaia on main board of JSE as a special purpose acquisition company
* Intends to raise a minimum of 500 mln rand by way of offer to limited number of specifically selected and invited investors in South Africa
* Raising by way of private placement to subscribe for ordinary shares with no par value in co at a price of R10 per private placement share
* Granted a listing of all its ordinary shares on JSE with effect from commencement of trade on Nov. 12, subject to co raising the minimum amount
* Board does not intend to declare any dividends prior to completion of an acquisition of viable assets
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.