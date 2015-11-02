Nov 2 Russian steelmaker NLMK says:

- has closed a 4-year $400 million pre-export loan facility

- facility secured attractive pricing

- plans to use the proceeds to refinance its short-term debt, as well as for general corporate purposes

- Societe Generale was appointed coordinator, mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for the facility. ING Bank N.V., Nordea Bank AB, PJSC Rosbank, UniCredit Bank Austria AG, acted as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. Deutsche Bank AG, Natixis, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted as lead arrangers; China Construction Bank and Bank ICBC acted as arrangers. Deutsche Bank AG was appointed as facility agent and ING Bank N.V. as security agent.

