Nov 2 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Isiklar Holding decides to sell 2.6 million Isiklar Enerji ve Yapi Holding AS shares to its shareholders

* To propose 1.5 lira ($0.5327) per share price for Isiklar Enerji

* Sees stake sale to be finalized on Nov 20 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8176 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)