Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 Logo Yazilim :
* Q3 net profit of 18.1 million lira ($6.42 million) versus 5.3 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 34.7 million lira versus 20.9 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8210 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order