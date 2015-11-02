BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
* Dometic says intends to list on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2015.
* Says main owner EQT will have a significant stake also after the listing.
* Says share sale expected to bring in around 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($540 million) for Dometic. ($1 = 8.5201 Swedish crowns) (Stockholm Newsroom)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.