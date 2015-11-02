BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
Nov 2 Immofinanz AG :
* Has signed a contract with Blackstone for sale of its entire logistics portfolio
* Purchase price is determined by property value of approximately 536 million euros, less construction costs of approximately 28 million euros
* Closing is expected to take place during Q1 of 2016 calendar year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: