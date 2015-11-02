Nov 2 East Capital Explorer publ AB :

* Receives 9.4 million euros ($10.36 million) from East Capital Russia Domestic Growth Fund

* Distribution represents about 91 percent of company's holding in fund, and was transferred on Nov. 2, 2015

* Remainder is expected to be received by year-end

