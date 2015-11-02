Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 Basware Oyj
* Basware and Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP introduce a new company for immediate access to short-term working capital
* New co launched, Virtaus, is a provider of smart financing for today's digital and networked economy, providing businesses of all sizes with online and immediate access to short-term working capital
* Virtaus is a joint venture between two companies, and is based in United Kingdom
* Parties announced signing of an agreement to jointly develop Basware Advance and to connect businesses with the financing engine now called Virtaus in March 2015
* Advance will be available initially in the UK in early 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1KSVAyw
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order