Nov 2 GKS GieKSa Katowice SA (GKS GieKSa) :

* City of Katowice raises its stake in the company to 75.83 percent from 71.3 percent, following the acquisition of 6.8 million of series S shares

* The shares were allocated at the issue price of 1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8568 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)