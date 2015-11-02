Nov 2 Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Announces material change in customer contract

* Birdstep's customer, Sprint, is eliminating their Sprint Connection Optimizer branded product, which is based upon Birdstep's SmartSELECT product

* Contract between Sprint and Birdstep remains and Sprint will continue to use Birdstep products

* Birdstep revenue from SmartSELECT product to Sprint expects to continue through Q4 2015

