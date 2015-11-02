Nov 2 Paperchase:

* Secures 50 mln stg refinancing package to boost growth

* The financing package includes a 32 mln stg six-year term loan from direct lending fund Permira Credit Solutions II and 18 mln stg of capex, revolving credit and ancillary facilities from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking

* Paperchase will remain under the ownership of Primary Capital, and existing management led by Chief Executive Timothy Melgund

