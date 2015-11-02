Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Board of directors has made a decision on the directed share issue
* Subscription price for each share is 0.08 euro and it shall be paid in full by setting-off restructuring debts of company
* In directed issue, maximum number of company's new shares to be issued is 42,730,860
* New shares will be offered to restructuring creditors of company in deviation from shareholders' pre-emptive rights
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order