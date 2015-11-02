Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 2 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* Announces set-off issue of 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($140,873.18)
* Issues about 51.2 million shares at a price of 0.0239 crown per share
* Issue directed towards creditors
* Says 2016 target is revenue of about 26 million crowns, EBITDA, ex. parent company, of about 3 million crowns
* Sees 2017 revenue of 44 million crowns and 2017 EBITDA, exclusive parent company, of about 5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5183 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order