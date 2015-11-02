Nov 2 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Announces set-off issue of 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($140,873.18)

* Issues about 51.2 million shares at a price of 0.0239 crown per share

* Issue directed towards creditors

* Says 2016 target is revenue of about 26 million crowns, EBITDA, ex. parent company, of about 3 million crowns

* Sees 2017 revenue of 44 million crowns and 2017 EBITDA, exclusive parent company, of about 5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5183 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)