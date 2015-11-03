BRIEF-Saint-Gobain announces agreement's extension with the Burkard family
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
Nov 3 Tornos Holding AG :
* 9-month EBIT amounts to -1.9 million Swiss francs (2014: 0.8 million Swiss francs)
* Net sales (at the end of nine months) amounted to 117.9 million francs, corresponding to a decrease of 6.7 pct or 8.4 million francs compared with the prior-year period
* 9-month net result came to -3.45 million francs (prior-year period: 1.4 million francs)
* Provided that certain major customer projects can be completed on schedule by the end of the year, Tornos expects the 2015 operational result (EBIT) to be balanced Source text: bit.ly/1WsRhWG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .