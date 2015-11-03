BRIEF-Saint-Gobain announces agreement's extension with the Burkard family
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
Nov 3 SFS Group AG :
* Jens Breu will succeed Heinrich Spoerry on Jan. 1 as CEO
* This succession has been prepared over a couple of years and has been announced in the context of the IPO of the SFS Group in 2014
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .