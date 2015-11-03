Nov 3 Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS :

* Damian Gammell resigns from President and CEO of Anadolu Efes post as of Oct. 31

* In addition to his resignation from his duties as the President and CEO of Anadolu Efes, Damian Gammell has also resigned from his membership position in Anadolu Efes' Board of Directors as of the same date Source text for Eikon:

