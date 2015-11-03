UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS :
* Damian Gammell resigns from President and CEO of Anadolu Efes post as of Oct. 31
* In addition to his resignation from his duties as the President and CEO of Anadolu Efes, Damian Gammell has also resigned from his membership position in Anadolu Efes' Board of Directors as of the same date Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources