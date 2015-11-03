Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Precise Biometrics
* Says Group operating profit (EBITDA) is expected to increase to 4.4 million SEK for Q3 (-4.7 million in Q2 of 2015)
* Says sales is developing faster than anticipated and the company's previously announced goal of a positive result for the fourth quarter 2015 at EBITDA level was achieved already in the third quarter EBITDA level was achieved already in the third quarter
* Says consolidated net sales increased to 18.3 million SEK, an improvement of 82 % compared to previous quarter.
* Group net profit increased to 3.0 million SEK (-7.9 million in the second quarter) Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)