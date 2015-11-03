BRIEF-Co-op remains 'hopeful' Co-op Bank will be sold
* Ceo says "very supportive" of bank sale process, "hopeful a good bidder will come forward"
Nov 3 National Grid Plc
* John Pettigrew to succeed Steve Holliday as chief executive of National Grid
* Holliday has informed board that he wishes to retire as chief executive officer (ceo) and leave company in 2016.
* Steve will remain ceo until end of this financial year (31 march 2016)
April 6 Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday it has appointed Tim Collier as group chief financial officer, filling the post vacated by Stephen Daintith, who left the group to join Rolls-Royce.
* Company does not need an M&A deal -CEO (Adds details, background, CEO, analysts comments, share price)