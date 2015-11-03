BRIEF-Co-op remains 'hopeful' Co-op Bank will be sold
* Ceo says "very supportive" of bank sale process, "hopeful a good bidder will come forward"
Nov 3 Stagecoach Group Plc
* Welcomes decision of tyne and wear quality contract scheme review board (" review board") that bus franchising scheme proposed by north east combined authority ("neca") has failed to meet necessary statutory tests.
* We believe there are far better models for improving public transport offer in major cities based on true partnership working between public and private sectors
* This approach should be actively encouraged in forthcoming buses bill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
April 6 Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday it has appointed Tim Collier as group chief financial officer, filling the post vacated by Stephen Daintith, who left the group to join Rolls-Royce.
* Company does not need an M&A deal -CEO (Adds details, background, CEO, analysts comments, share price)