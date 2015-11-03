Nov 3 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Welcomes decision of tyne and wear quality contract scheme review board (" review board") that bus franchising scheme proposed by north east combined authority ("neca") has failed to meet necessary statutory tests.

* We believe there are far better models for improving public transport offer in major cities based on true partnership working between public and private sectors

* This approach should be actively encouraged in forthcoming buses bill