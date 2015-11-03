Nov 3 Pendragon Plc :

* Used gross profit grew by a significant 15.2 pct on a like for like basis

* Aftersales gross profit grew by 3.8 pct on a like for like basis

* Overall in quarter, underlying like for like profit before tax increased by 6.6 pct

* Expecting 2015 registrations to be over 2.6 million units, YTD registrations to Sept. 30 increased by 7.1 pct yoy, with retail registrations increasing by 2.4 pct

* Expect 2015 full year performance to be in line with expectations