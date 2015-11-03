Nov 3 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* As of October 31, 2015, total registered users were 235,107, up from 215,216 users one month earlier

* Total active real money players for the three months period August-October 2015 were 45,378, an increase of 9,788 players (27.5 pct) compared to the July-September period

