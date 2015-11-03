Nov 3 Moberg Pharma AB

* Moberg Pharma and Colep enters development agreement for late-stage development of MOB-015

* Moberg will own all data and documentation generated from the pharmaceutical development program and plans to initiate a clinical phase 3 program in 2016.

* The parties will enter a supply agreement for a subsequent commercial phase building on synergies from other products that Colep currently manufactures for Moberg Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)