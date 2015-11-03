Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Says Thinfilm and Ypsomed to deliver new generation of 'smart' medical injection devices
* Will collaborate to incorporate Thinfilm's NFC OpenSense technology in the YpsoMate autoinjector as means of improving patient self-care compliance
* YpsoMate autoinjectors are disposable 2-step injection systems that house pre-filled glass or polymer syringes, and are triggered by push-on-skin activation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)