Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :
* SNP AG and HELIOS clinics agree on a strategic partnership
* Helios to use SNP software transformation backbone to consolidate IT systems
* Standard adaptation of system landscapes reinforces growth strategy at Helios
* Focus of agreement is for Helios to use SNP software transformation backbone for consolidating it landscape, which has become complex due to growth strategy in recent years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)