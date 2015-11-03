Nov 3 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* SNP AG and HELIOS clinics agree on a strategic partnership

* Helios to use SNP software transformation backbone to consolidate IT systems

* Standard adaptation of system landscapes reinforces growth strategy at Helios

* Focus of agreement is for Helios to use SNP software transformation backbone for consolidating it landscape, which has become complex due to growth strategy in recent years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)