Nov 3 Imperial Holdings Ltd :
* For logistics Africa, expect real growth in revenue and
subdued growth in operating profit in 2016
* At this stage for we therefore anticipate single digit
revenue growth and no operating profit growth in continuing
operations for year to June 2016
* Expect revenue growth in logistics international division
but decline in operating profit in the unit in Euros in 2016,
due to strategic disposals
* Imperial's performance for 3 months to September was well
ahead of previous year
