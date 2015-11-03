Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* FM Mattsson Mora Group confirms its intention to proceed with an IPO on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Says the IPO is expected to be completed in late November or early December 2015.

* The IPO will comprise both new class B shares to be issued by FM Mattsson Mora Group AB and existing class B shares sold by the Company's shareholders

* Swedbank has been appointed as Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the intended IPO

* Baker & McKenzie is serving as legal advisor Link to press release: [here%20Mattsson%20Mora%20Group%20press%20release.pdf ] (Stockholm Newsroom)