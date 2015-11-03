BRIEF-Saint-Gobain announces agreement's extension with the Burkard family
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
Nov 3 Starrag Group Holding AG :
* During the first nine months of 2015, orders in the amount of 230 million Swiss francs ($233.01 million) have been won, which is 14 pct less than in the same period of last year
* Sales in the first three quarters of 2015 are 270 million francs, topped the year-ago figure by 1.2 pct
* Order backlog for new machines stood at 229 million francs as of Sept. 30, an increase of 4.1 pct compared to the end of June
* 9-month net income amounted to 5.5 million francs (9.4 million francs in the prior-year period)
* 9-month operating profit (EBIT) came in at 9.5 million francs (13.0 million francs in the prior-year period)
* Expects local order intake for 2015 as a whole to be lower than the reported figure for 2014
* Sees FY 2015 sales in local currency almost unchanged compared to the previous year
* Sees FY 2015 operating margin lower than in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1N9Uz7b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .