Nov 3 Dufry AG :

* Turnover grew by 43.9 pct in first nine months and reached 4,216.3 million Swiss francs ($4.27 billion) from 2,930.9 million Swiss francs one year earlier

* Gross profit grew by 41.9% to chf 2,449.5 million in first nine months of 2015

* Financial results (net) increased by 13.5 million francs to 117.4 million francs in first nine months of 2015

* 9-month EBITDA grew by 22.5 pct and reached 508.0 million francs

* EBIT went to 134.2 million francs in first nine months from 208.9 million francs in first nine months of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9867 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)