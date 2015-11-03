Nov 3 Bakkafrost :

* Bakkafrost Q3 operational EBIT DKK 206 million (Reuters poll DKK 248 million)

* Says expects to harvest 50,000 tonnes gutted weight in 2015 (poll 50,000)

* Says expects to harvest 48,000 tonnes gutted weight in 2016 (poll 51,500) and expects to release 10.5 million pieces of smolt in 2016

* Says the total volumes harvested in Q3 2015 were 12,982 tonnes gutted weight, which is an increase of 19 pct, compared with Q3 2014

* Says global demand in salmon market continues with strong growth rates

* Says outlook for market remains tight because of none expected supply growth in 2016

* Says expects global supply growth in 2015 is around 4 pct and 0 pct in 2016

* Says investments in 2015 are expected to be DKK550 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)