Nov 3 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
:
* Operating profit margin for the fiscal year 2015 is likely
to be at the low end of the targeted long-term range of 15 pct
to 20 pct
* Continues to expect full-year order intake to be around
the level attained in the previous year and sales should exceed
500 million Swiss francs ($506.89 million)
* H1 increase in consolidated sales of 23.9 pct y-o-y to
243.0 million francs is primarily attributable to the compressor
systems business area (+34.3 pct)
* H1 gross profit amounted to 73.0 million francs, an
increase of 14.2 pct compared to the first half of 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1LNvHEe
($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs)
