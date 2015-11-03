BRIEF-Episurf Medical obtains further granted patent in Australia
* EPISURF MEDICAL OBTAINS FURTHER GRANTED PATENT IN AUSTRALIA
Nov 3 Esperite NV
* Says consolidated revenue increased in Q3 over same period of last year by 5 percent
* Genoma continues its growth over reporting period with a 45 percent increase compared to Q2
* Says Genoma expectations for Q4 and 2016 are high
* Cryosave maintains new client intake with revenue for Q3 being in line with revenue realised in Q2
* Says growth for Cryosave revenue is expected for Q4
* Says as result of 2 to 3-month lag announced in 2015 half year report and carried out until Q1 2016, it will end year behind projected revenue
* Says high-growth potential of new markets is expected to have a positive effect on results already in Q4
* We are confident in our vision and strategy, results are backing us up - CEO
* Reported on Wednesday FY net loss of 2.0 million zlotys ($502,298) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer expects confusion over U.S. healthcare policy to continue to be a drag on revenues this quarter, with a normalisation coming in the second half of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.